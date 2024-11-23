Open Menu

14 Students Severely Injured In Haryan Kot Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM

14 students severely injured in Haryan Kot accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred in Haryan Kot, Malakand on Saturday morning, when a school van carrying students collided with a pole, leaving at least 14 children severely injured.

According to rescue sources, a tragic incident occurred in Haryan Kot, Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when a school van collided with a pole, injuring multiple students, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, providing medical assistance and transporting the injured students to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Hospital sources have confirmed that all injured students from the Haryan Kot, Malakand school van accident are now out of danger. Medical teams are providing urgent treatment to ensure their speedy recovery.

