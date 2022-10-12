14 suspects held, 398 liters liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The police conducted raids in different areas of the district, arrested 14 suspects and recovered 398 liters liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following tip-off, police conducted raids at dens in different areas of the district lying in jurisdiction of PS Ahmedpur East City, PS Ahmedpur East Saddar, PS Chani Goth and PS Yazman and arrested 14 suspects.

The police recovered 398 liters liquor and a liquor factory from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.