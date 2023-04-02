UrduPoint.com

14 Traffic Wardens Promoted

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 08:50 PM

14 traffic wardens promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 14 traffic wardens have been promoted from scale-14 to scale-16 as Senior Traffic Wardens on recommendation of Departmental Promotion board.

A spokesman of City Traffic Police (CTP) said here on Sunday that among the promotee wardens included Mian Mustansar Hussain, Rashid Rasheed, Muhammad Akram, Javaid Iqbal, Sohail Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Azam, Muhsan Ali, Khurram Sajjad, Azam Irshad, Sajid Ali, Imran Khan, Faisal Abbas and Ahmad Waqar.

These wardens would be decorated with promotion badges in a formal ceremony very soon in addition to sending 80 other wardens to Lahore for compulsory training course for their promotion, he added.

