Open Menu

14 Transporters Fined For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

14 transporters fined for overcharging

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) As many as 14 transporters were fined for overcharging here Friday. 

Secretary RTA Sanaullah said about 43 transport vehicles were checked to ensure normal fares were being charged from passengers.

He said a total of Rs 42,000 was charged from owners of the vehicles involved in over-charging.

A sum of Rs 11,500 was returned back to the passengers as received unfairly to reach their destination.

Secretary RTI warned that nobody would be permitted to charge extra money from the commuters.

He said action against transporters complicit in overloading and minting extra money from passengers would be continued unabated in the future.

Related Topics

Vehicles RTA Money From

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

48 minutes ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

49 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

3 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

15 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

15 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

15 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan