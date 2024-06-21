14 Transporters Fined For Overcharging
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) As many as 14 transporters were fined for overcharging here Friday.
Secretary RTA Sanaullah said about 43 transport vehicles were checked to ensure normal fares were being charged from passengers.
He said a total of Rs 42,000 was charged from owners of the vehicles involved in over-charging.
A sum of Rs 11,500 was returned back to the passengers as received unfairly to reach their destination.
Secretary RTI warned that nobody would be permitted to charge extra money from the commuters.
He said action against transporters complicit in overloading and minting extra money from passengers would be continued unabated in the future.
