14 tube-well connections disconnected over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) have disconnected 14 tube-well connections over default in payment of pending dues and also recovered pending dues of over Rs 59.6 millions during separate operations launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the rural sub-division Arifwala launched an operation against defaulters and disconnected 14 tube-well connection over default. The teams removed transformers of these connections and took other material into custody.

The Mepco teams launched another operation at all circles of the region and recovered pending dues of over Rs 59.6 millions from 11 industrial connections. The industrial defaulters were not paying dues from last many months.

The CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has directed officers concerned to continue operations against defaulters without any discrimination.