Open Menu

14 Valiant Soldiers, LEAs' Personnel Embrace Martyrdom; 21 Terrorists Eliminated In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

14 valiant soldiers, LEAs' personnel embrace martyrdom; 21 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) As many as 14 valiant sons of the soil including soldiers and personnel from the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) embraced martyrdom while eliminating 21 terrorists in different counter-terrorism activities, initiated promptly after the terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in different areas of Balochistan on the night of August 25th and 26th.

"On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.

The ISPR informed that the terrorists had stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham, in Musa Khel District and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.

"Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace," it said.

However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil including ten Security Forces soldiers and four personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The ISPR said: "Sanitization operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice."

"Security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan ISPR Progress Kalat Lasbela August From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

3 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

3 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan