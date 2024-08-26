- Home
14 Valiant Soldiers, LEAs' Personnel Embrace Martyrdom; 21 Terrorists Eliminated In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) As many as 14 valiant sons of the soil including soldiers and personnel from the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) embraced martyrdom while eliminating 21 terrorists in different counter-terrorism activities, initiated promptly after the terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in different areas of Balochistan on the night of August 25th and 26th.
"On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.
The ISPR informed that the terrorists had stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham, in Musa Khel District and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.
"Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace," it said.
However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil including ten Security Forces soldiers and four personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).
The ISPR said: "Sanitization operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice."
"Security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."
