14 vehicles, 179 motorcycles impounded over documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :During patrolling, 14 vehicles and 179 motorcycles have been impounded by the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) over non-verification of documents, and legal action taken against 304 persons.

SP Saad Aziz, while providing details of the two patrolling units of the police, said over 60,000 motorcycles, 14 cars and 66,347 people were checked this month so far, and 33 accused involved in theft and dacoity incidents were arrested.

He said on Sunday that immediate response was given on 1,590 calls received on the helpline.

In stop & search operation, two cars, 91 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones and more than Rs 86,000 cash were recovered from the alleged criminals.

During a crackdown on illegal firearms, 27 pistols, six rifles, 34 magazines and 313 bullets were seized.

The patrolling squad recovered 10 bottles of liqueur and charas. Five proclaimed offenders, 38 suspected criminals and 26 court absconders were also arrested by the two patrolling units.

The Dolphin and PRU provided assistance to 137 citizens.

Cases were registered against four motorcycle owners over fake number-plates. Thirty-eight persons were held over wheelie-doing, 20 for flying kites and five for firing into the air.

During the current year, 2,632 cases had been registered under Kite Flying Act, 22,229 kites and 4,000 kite-string had been seized.