UrduPoint.com

14 Vehicles, 179 Motorcycles Impounded Over Documents

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 07:10 PM

14 vehicles, 179 motorcycles impounded over documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :During patrolling, 14 vehicles and 179 motorcycles have been impounded by the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) over non-verification of documents, and legal action taken against 304 persons.

SP Saad Aziz, while providing details of the two patrolling units of the police, said over 60,000 motorcycles, 14 cars and 66,347 people were checked this month so far, and 33 accused involved in theft and dacoity incidents were arrested.

He said on Sunday that immediate response was given on 1,590 calls received on the helpline.

In stop & search operation, two cars, 91 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones and more than Rs 86,000 cash were recovered from the alleged criminals.

During a crackdown on illegal firearms, 27 pistols, six rifles, 34 magazines and 313 bullets were seized.

The patrolling squad recovered 10 bottles of liqueur and charas. Five proclaimed offenders, 38 suspected criminals and 26 court absconders were also arrested by the two patrolling units.

The Dolphin and PRU provided assistance to 137 citizens.

Cases were registered against four motorcycle owners over fake number-plates. Thirty-eight persons were held over wheelie-doing, 20 for flying kites and five for firing into the air.

During the current year, 2,632 cases had been registered under Kite Flying Act, 22,229 kites and 4,000 kite-string had been seized.

Related Topics

Firing Police Mobile Vehicles Criminals Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

19 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.