14 vehicles fined for emitting smoke

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department imposed fine on 14 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke during the past 12 hours.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said that various teams had been constituted which were regularly visiting bus stands and roads across the district.

During the past 12 hours, they found 14 vehicles emitting excessive smoke and imposed heavy fine on them.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police and teams of environment department also distributed informative pamphlets among the motorcyclists and persuaded them to wear face-masks and glasses while traveling on roads, he added.