UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Vehicles Fined For Emitting Smoke

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

14 vehicles fined for emitting smoke

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department imposed fine on 14 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke during the past 12 hours.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said that various teams had been constituted which were regularly visiting bus stands and roads across the district.

During the past 12 hours, they found 14 vehicles emitting excessive smoke and imposed heavy fine on them.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police and teams of environment department also distributed informative pamphlets among the motorcyclists and persuaded them to wear face-masks and glasses while traveling on roads, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

52 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

2 hours ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.