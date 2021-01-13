UrduPoint.com
14 Vehicles Fined In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police imposed fine on 14 smoke emitting vehicles here on Wednesday.

In a joint action, the teams checked fitness of vehicles on different roads and imposed fineon transporters whose vehicles were emitting smoke.

The team also warned several other transporters to get repair their vehicles.

More Stories From Pakistan

