14 vehicles fined in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Traffic Police imposed fine on 14 smoke emitting vehicles here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police imposed fine on 14 smoke emitting vehicles here on Wednesday.

In a joint action, the teams checked fitness of vehicles on different roads and imposed fineon transporters whose vehicles were emitting smoke.

The team also warned several other transporters to get repair their vehicles.