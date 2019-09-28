UrduPoint.com
14 Vehicles Impounded Over Violations In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

14 vehicles impounded over violations in Multan

Motor vehicle examiner officer impounded 14 passenger vehicles over violations of route permits here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Motor vehicle examiner officer impounded 14 passenger vehicles over violations of route permits here on Saturday.

Motor Vehicle examiner Officer Zaffar Qayyum launched a crack down against passenger vehicles to check route permits at Babar chowk Vehari road.

The vehicles' owners were imposed fine over Rs 26000.

On the occasion, Zaffar Qayyum said that no one would be allowed to violate laws adding that crack down would be continued on daily basis without any discrimination.

