14 violators arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:Police here arrested 14 person, including five prayer leaders, over various violations during the last 24 hours.

According to police report, Saddar police held Shahzad and Zulifqar from chak 228-RB, while Saddar Tandlianwala police caught Rab Nawaz from Baidian Road, Jamil from chak 612-GB and Rab Nawaz from Khai Bungalow. Legal action was taken against them over illegal use of loudspeakers.

The police also arrested six persons over rash driving: Batala Colony police arrested truck drivers Bashir Ahmed, Shahbaz and Ramzan from Muhammad Abad area.

Nishatabad police held truck driver Shahid, while Peoples colony police nabbed caught driver Faizan, and Dijkot police arrested tractor trolley driver Waris Ali from chak 289-RB.

Likewise, police apprehended Hamza, Boota and Ashfaq on illegal decanting from different areas of the district.

All the accused were sent behind the bars after registration of cases.