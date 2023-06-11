14 waste collection points to be set up on Eid Ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar has said that as many as 14 Waste collection points would be set up in Rawalpindi city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that RWMC will remove around 10,000 tons of entrails and offals of the slaughtered animals in Rawal and Potohar town areas to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

Around 4000 sanitary workers would be deployed during the drive while around 450 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts, and compactors would also participate in the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

The CEO informed that the leaves of the staff would be canceled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid four days.

He said banners would be displayed at all main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.