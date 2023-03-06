14 wheat smugglers arrested with 4,044 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police arrested 14 wheat and flour smugglers and recovered 4,044 wheat, flour and fine flour bags during the last three days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad, Taxila, and Saddar Wah areas and rounded up Liaquat, Asif, Rehmatullah, Rashid, Ismail, Shafique, Zakar, Ahmed and others on recovery of 4,044 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat and flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

\395