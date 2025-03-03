Open Menu

14-year-old Boy Abducted In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

14-year-old boy abducted in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Two armed men riding on a motorcycle abducted a 14-year-old boy from the Mandhran-Kalan area within the jurisdiction of the Shorkot Police Station.

According to details, Asad Ali Thaheem son of Muhammad Arif, a resident of Mandhran Kalan, reported to Shorkot police that his 14-year-old brother named Haider Ali, and his 15-year-old cousin named Nisar, were returning home after closing their shop when they were stopped by two unidentified armed men riding on a motorcycle.

The armed motorcyclists abducted Haider Ali, Asad Ali reported and stated that his family had no enmity with anyone.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

