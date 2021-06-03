14-year-old boy dies in Quetta road mishap

A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Qambarani Road near Kachhi Baig area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Qambarani Road near Kachhi Baig area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, two speedy motorbikes collided with each on Qambrani Road.

As a result, a boy namely Jawad Ahmed died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where the deceased of the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.