UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14-year-old Boy Dies In Quetta Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:59 PM

14-year-old boy dies in Quetta road mishap

A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Qambarani Road near Kachhi Baig area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy died in a road mishap at Qambarani Road near Kachhi Baig area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, two speedy motorbikes collided with each on Qambrani Road.

As a result, a boy namely Jawad Ahmed died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where the deceased of the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Died

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

17 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

17 minutes ago

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

47 minutes ago

Swiss Federal, Cantonal Police to Ensure Security ..

3 minutes ago

GB departmental Promotion Board promotes 179 offic ..

3 minutes ago

KP records 12 more Covid deaths

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.