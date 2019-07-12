UrduPoint.com
14 Year Old Girl Allegedly Gang Raped In Tharparkar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:03 PM

A 14 year old girl was allegedly gang raped by three suspects in Tharparkar.One of the suspects first abducted the victim girl outside her house in Dallan Jotar

Tharparkar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) A 14 year old girl was allegedly gang raped by three suspects in Tharparkar.One of the suspects first abducted the victim girl outside her house in Dallan Jotar, native village of Tharparkar and then took her in an empty house where he along with his associates raped that girl and also made video of the incident too.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, Qabool Rahmon.Police have also registered a case and started an investigation.

