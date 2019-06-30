14-year-old martyr Khalid Mir remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference organized a prayer meeting in memory of a 14-year old innocent martyr, Khalid Sharif Mir, on his martyrdom anniversary on Sunday.

Khalid Sharif Mir was martyred by Indian troops in a brazen act of terrorism on June 30, 2009. The meeting was presided over by JK MC Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar and was attended by party activists including the father of the martyr, Sharifud Din Mir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Speaking on the occasion Shabbir Dar said that the young and innocent Khalid was killed only because he was a Kashmiri Muslim and a freedom lover.

On that fateful day, Khalid was part of a peaceful demonstration organized by students.

The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force chased the demonstrators and caught Khalid. First they thrashed him mercilessly and then threw him in river Jhelum from the bridge and when he tried to swim to safety, the trigger happy forces opened fire on him killing him on spot.

Shabir Ahmed Dar also paid tributes to the martyr of Chadoora and other martyrs and said that the mission of these great sons of soil would be taken to its logical conclusion.