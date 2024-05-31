Open Menu

14-year Old Missing Child Reunited With Family

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Delhi Gate police station reunited the child with his parents a couple of days after filing the missing report.

The parents had registered an FIR for missing their 14-year-old child, Zackir Rahman two days back.

According to FIR quoting the father, Zohaib Arshad his son had left home to study in the seminary but could not turn up after spending day-long.

He suspected that his son was kidnapped to which police lodged complaint number 442/24 with the police station.

Following the report, SP City Division Hasan Raza Khaki constituted a team under supervision of DSP Circle Delhi Gate, Mohammed Wasim with other team members including SHO Thana Delhi Gate, Sub Inspector Mohammed Khan, Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammed Rashid and Assistant Sub Inspector, Mohammed Riaz with assigning task of getting early recovery of the minor.

On Friday, police team succeeded his mission and reunited the boy with the parents reportedly by employing modern techniques with resources. The heirs offered heartfelt thanks to the police team for protecting their offspring.

