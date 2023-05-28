UrduPoint.com

14 Years Child Died, 07 Injured In Gas Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

14 years child died, 07 injured in gas explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A 14 year child was died while 07 others of the family got injured when gas cylinder exploded in a house located in People's Colony area here Sunday.

According to the rescue spokesperson, there was a gas leak from the cylinder in the house, as soon as the fire was lit to light a cigarette, the gas cylinder exploded, causing portion of house to fall to the ground.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams started rescue operations and shifted the injured namely Fouzia 38, Zubair 19, Faisal Gulzar 19, Malaika 24, Muskan Imran 14, Maroosh 05, Imran 35 to the hospital.

Later, a 14-year-old child Sahil who was injured in the incident breathed his last in the hospital, while the condition of another person is also stated to be critical.

It is noted here that yesterday there was an explosion in a house due to gas leakage in Shamshabad area of Rawalpindi in which three young siblings were killed and a mother and a daughter were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Young Rawalpindi Gas Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 202 ..

Dubai to host 3rd World Police Summit in March 2024

35 minutes ago
 MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in P ..

MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.