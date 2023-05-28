14 years child died, 07 injured in gas explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A 14 year child was died while 07 others of the family got injured when gas cylinder exploded in a house located in People's Colony area here Sunday.

According to the rescue spokesperson, there was a gas leak from the cylinder in the house, as soon as the fire was lit to light a cigarette, the gas cylinder exploded, causing portion of house to fall to the ground.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams started rescue operations and shifted the injured namely Fouzia 38, Zubair 19, Faisal Gulzar 19, Malaika 24, Muskan Imran 14, Maroosh 05, Imran 35 to the hospital.

Later, a 14-year-old child Sahil who was injured in the incident breathed his last in the hospital, while the condition of another person is also stated to be critical.

It is noted here that yesterday there was an explosion in a house due to gas leakage in Shamshabad area of Rawalpindi in which three young siblings were killed and a mother and a daughter were injured in the incident.