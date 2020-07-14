UrduPoint.com
14 Years Old Boy Reunited With His Family

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

14 years old boy reunited with his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police on Tuesday arrested a kidnapper and recovered 14-year old boy who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited him with family, a police spokesman said.

He said that Muhammad Khalid lodged report with Tarnol police station that his 14 year old nephew had been missing. The complainant stated that he along with family members tried to trace him but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no. 449) on July 13,2020 under section 364-A PPC.

Following this compliant, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted a special team headed by Tarnol police station Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arshad Ali. This police team started the investigation and succeeded to trace the missing boy Yousaf and arrested the accused Yaseen. The kidnapper was trying to shift the abducted boy at his hideout in rickshaw when police team intercepted him and recovered the boy.

Later, the police reunited him with his family after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.

