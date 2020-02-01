14 years old dies after falling into manhole in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A 14-year old boy died after falling into an open manhole in the area of Dhoke kashmirian here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 14 year old boy identified as Ahsan Zamer, playing in ground of Jamia Boys High school, Farooq e Azam road, slipped and fell in a manhole that was full with 10 feet depth water.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and pulled out the body and shifted to Benazir Bhutto hospital for legal formalities but in vain.