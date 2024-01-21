14 years old girl abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A teenage girl was abducted by a man with his two other companions in the limits of Taxila Police station on Sunday.

According to a police source, Ishfaq Ahmed has said that his 14-year-old daughter was going to some relative’s house when Imran along with his two friends abducted her and shifted to an unknown location.

Taxila Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a haunt to recover the abducted girl.