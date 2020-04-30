140-bed field hospital starts functioning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A newly constructed state-of-the-art field hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients began functioning here on Thursday.

The 140-bed hospital was early inaugurated by the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on April 14.

During a visit to field hospital set up at sports complex ,Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umer said that every bed has been linked with CCTV cameras.

He said that safety of doctors and para-medical staff have been ensured as doctors can advise patients without visiting at their beds.

Dr Umer said that as the health officials are playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people,they were advised to stay at home and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.