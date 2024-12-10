140-bed Neonatal Ward Inaugurated At Children’s Hospital
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A state-of-the-art neonatal ward with a capacity of 140 beds was inaugurated at the Children’s Hospital Multan on Tuesday. The ceremony was led by Dean of the hospital, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti.
The event was attended by prominent medical professionals, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Kamran Asif, Professor Dr. Waqas Imran, Professor Suhail Arshad, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Nadia, Dr. Ali Amjad, Dr. Owais Rumi, Dr. Munir Baloch, and Dr. Muaz Qureshi, along with nursing staff and hospital team members. Attendees commended Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti for his efforts in establishing the ward.
Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Dr.
Muhammad Kashif Chishti highlighted the significance of the new facility. “This neonatal ward, with its 140-bed capacity, is a milestone in providing advanced care for premature and critically ill newborns. It is a blessing for the people of South Punjab,” he said.
He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Punjab and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department for their unwavering support in making the project a reality.
The newly inaugurated ward is expected to cater to the increasing demand for neonatal care in the region, providing comprehensive treatment facilities to ensure the health and well-being of newborns.
