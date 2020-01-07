140 car lifters held, 160 vehicles recovered during 2019

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has nabbed 140 car thieves and recovered 160 motor vehicles and 29 bikes from them during the year 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has nabbed 140 car thieves and recovered 160 motor vehicles and 29 bikes from them during the year 2019.

According to police spokesman, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to curb car theft incidents through special vigilance and effective policing.

Following his directions, he constituted special teams headed by SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer comprising In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali and others. The ACLC teams succeeded to bust 53 gangs of car lifters or snatchers while 24 car receivers were also held during the same period.

The DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of ACLC and directed to expedite the efforts to ensure protection of lives and property of the citizens.