140 cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Not a single death was reported due to coronavirus on Saturday in the Sindh province whereas 140 new cases emerged when 13,949 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,949 samples were tested which detected 140 cases that constituted 1 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,635,721 tests have been conducted against which 473,006 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 452,848 patients have recovered, including 98 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,547 patients were under treatment; of them 12,325 were in home isolation, 202 at different hospitals and 20 patients in Isolation Centers.

He said that the condition of 199 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 140 new cases, 32 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise East 16, South 12, Korangi, Central, West and Malir one each. Hyderabad has 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Dadu 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Larkana nine, Tharparkar and Sanghar eight each, Jamshoro seven, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot four each.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.