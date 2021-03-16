UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

140 CCTV Cameras Functional At 35 Police Stations: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

140 CCTV cameras functional at 35 police stations: spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :140 CCTV cameras are fully functional in all 35 police stations of Peshawar city, Spokesman for police here on Tuesday said.

Talking to APP, he said each police station has a maximum of four CCTV cameras installed at the main gate, lockup, SHO's office and reporting room.

He said all the CCTV cameras being monitored online by the centralized IT section of KP police department at Police Lines Peshawar.

He said police performance has been improved after installation of these cameras and arrangements were underway to further increase the number of CCTV cameras.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

45 minutes ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

48 minutes ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

52 minutes ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

55 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.