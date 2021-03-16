140 CCTV cameras functional at 35 police stations: spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :140 CCTV cameras are fully functional in all 35 police stations of Peshawar city, Spokesman for police here on Tuesday said.

Talking to APP, he said each police station has a maximum of four CCTV cameras installed at the main gate, lockup, SHO's office and reporting room.

He said all the CCTV cameras being monitored online by the centralized IT section of KP police department at Police Lines Peshawar.

He said police performance has been improved after installation of these cameras and arrangements were underway to further increase the number of CCTV cameras.