UrduPoint.com

140 Dacoit Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In 18 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

140 dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in 18 months

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police have busted 14 dacoit gangs and arrested 467 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 105 million from their possession during separate operations launched across the district during last 18 months.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem assumed charge of his office in March 2020 and directed officers for comprehensive action against criminals in order to make district crime free.

On the directive of the DPO, the police conducted separate operations against the criminals and busted 140 dacoit gangs and arrested 467 criminals of these gangs. The police had traced 684 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 105 million.

The police have also apprehended 3689 proclaimed offenders including 434 of category-A and 3255 of category-B.

During action against illegal weapon holders, 1866 cases have been registered across the district while 20 Kalashnikov, 1455 pistols, 81 rifles, 200 guns, 76 revolvers, 24 carbines and rounds were recovered.

The police sources said that 1889 cases of drug peddling have also been registered and recovered 48 maund Hashish, 220 kg Heroin, 46 kg Opium, 2580 kg Hemp and 41,500 litre liquor while 254 distilleries have also been unearthed during the said period.

733 gamblers and 223 sound act violators have been sent to jail by the police, police sources added.

In a statement issued here Monday, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under a mission to make district crime free. He said there was no room for criminals in the district.

Related Topics

Police Jail Muhammad Ali March Criminals 2020 From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

5 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

19 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

50 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.