140 dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in 18 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police have busted 14 dacoit gangs and arrested 467 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 105 million from their possession during separate operations launched across the district during last 18 months.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem assumed charge of his office in March 2020 and directed officers for comprehensive action against criminals in order to make district crime free.

On the directive of the DPO, the police conducted separate operations against the criminals and busted 140 dacoit gangs and arrested 467 criminals of these gangs. The police had traced 684 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 105 million.

The police have also apprehended 3689 proclaimed offenders including 434 of category-A and 3255 of category-B.

During action against illegal weapon holders, 1866 cases have been registered across the district while 20 Kalashnikov, 1455 pistols, 81 rifles, 200 guns, 76 revolvers, 24 carbines and rounds were recovered.

The police sources said that 1889 cases of drug peddling have also been registered and recovered 48 maund Hashish, 220 kg Heroin, 46 kg Opium, 2580 kg Hemp and 41,500 litre liquor while 254 distilleries have also been unearthed during the said period.

733 gamblers and 223 sound act violators have been sent to jail by the police, police sources added.

In a statement issued here Monday, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under a mission to make district crime free. He said there was no room for criminals in the district.