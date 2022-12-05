140 dengue cases reported in eleven months in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 140 cases of dengue virus were reported in the district from January 2022 to up till now.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Health Authority Sargodha Chief Executive Officer Khaliqdad Niswana said that so far, 13,000 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Sargodha.

He said that 650 dengue surveillance teams including 500 indoor and 150 outdoor teams were working in the district.

So far 135 patients recovered, out of whom, five were under treatment at dengue ward setup at DHQ Teaching hospital, he added.

He said that sixty-two FIRs were registered over the presence of dengue larvae at various localities of the city.

The CEO further said that, from January 01, 2022 up till now, a total of 8809 cases of dog bite and 254 cases of snake bite were reported in the district and all the patients were vaccinated.

He urged the citizens to follow the precautionary measures to prevent dengue fever.

DHO Dr Asad Aslam was present on the occasion.