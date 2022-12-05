UrduPoint.com

140 Dengue Cases Reported In Eleven Months In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

140 dengue cases reported in eleven months in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 140 cases of dengue virus were reported in the district from January 2022 to up till now.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Health Authority Sargodha Chief Executive Officer Khaliqdad Niswana said that so far, 13,000 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Sargodha.

He said that 650 dengue surveillance teams including 500 indoor and 150 outdoor teams were working in the district.

So far 135 patients recovered, out of whom, five were under treatment at dengue ward setup at DHQ Teaching hospital, he added.

He said that sixty-two FIRs were registered over the presence of dengue larvae at various localities of the city.

The CEO further said that, from January 01, 2022 up till now, a total of 8809 cases of dog bite and 254 cases of snake bite were reported in the district and all the patients were vaccinated.

He urged the citizens to follow the precautionary measures to prevent dengue fever.

DHO Dr Asad Aslam was present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Dengue Sargodha January All From

Recent Stories

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

41 minutes ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.