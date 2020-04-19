UrduPoint.com
140 Factories In Sialkot To Be Opened From Monday: Dar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that initially 140 factories would be opened in Sialkot from Monday after the Punjab government had allowed the factories to open for completing their pending business deals.

Talking to the media, he said the government had allowed those 140 factories to open which had their export orders while following the SOPs announced by Punjab government for re-opening of these factories with minimum number of workers to complete their orders.

Usman Dar said that Sialkot exporters had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

He said that owners of these factories would ensure complete implementation on the SOPs, in this regard.

He said that every factory owner could get permission for reopening of his factory by giving assurance of following government SOPs.

He said that more than 250,000 labourers were directly attached to Sialkot's export industries.

The SAPM said that Ehsaas Programme was the biggest ever financial aid programme for deserving people in the country. He said the provision of financial assistance to deserving people was top priority of the government.

He said that Tigers Force would work with full devotion, enthusiasm and dedication without any discrimination.

As many as 1 million PTI workers in Sialkot have become members of the Tigers' Force, he added.

