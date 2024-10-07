140-kg infected pickle discarded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted a crackdown on businesses

violating health standards in the division and imposed heavy fines on various

outlets.

During inspections, PFA teams targeted pickles and preserves units, transport station

containers, and grinding units, seizing over 250-kg of preserves, 140-kg of pest-infested

pickles, 50 liters of substandard mixtures, and 7-kg of banned ingredients. Three factories

using hazardous ingredients in food production were fined a total of Rs 100,000.

Additionally, a spice grinding unit near New Central Jail was fined Rs 30,000 after it was found

using artificial coloring in turmeric powder.

A canteen at the M4 Motorway Interchange was

fined Rs 15,000 for using expired food products.The crackdown also extended to a pickles and preserves

unit in Burewala, where inspection discovered significant quantities of products contaminated

with dead insects. The contaminated items were immediately destroyed, and the food business owners

were fined Rs 30,000 for non-compliance with food safety standards.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that every business related to food was

being checked on a daily basis.