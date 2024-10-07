140-kg Infected Pickle Discarded
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted a crackdown on businesses
violating health standards in the division and imposed heavy fines on various
outlets.
During inspections, PFA teams targeted pickles and preserves units, transport station
containers, and grinding units, seizing over 250-kg of preserves, 140-kg of pest-infested
pickles, 50 liters of substandard mixtures, and 7-kg of banned ingredients. Three factories
using hazardous ingredients in food production were fined a total of Rs 100,000.
Additionally, a spice grinding unit near New Central Jail was fined Rs 30,000 after it was found
using artificial coloring in turmeric powder.
A canteen at the M4 Motorway Interchange was
fined Rs 15,000 for using expired food products.The crackdown also extended to a pickles and preserves
unit in Burewala, where inspection discovered significant quantities of products contaminated
with dead insects. The contaminated items were immediately destroyed, and the food business owners
were fined Rs 30,000 for non-compliance with food safety standards.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that every business related to food was
being checked on a daily basis.
