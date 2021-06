The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrest two drug pushers and recovered 140 liter liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrest two drug pushers and recovered 140 liter liquor.

A police spokesman said Javaid Masih was arrested with 80 liter liquor whilethe police also arrested Muneer with 60 liter liquor.