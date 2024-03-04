140 Metric Ton Garbage Lifted In A Day: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that the Chief Minister Punjab’s cleanliness campaign was continued across the district, and the administration has lifted 140 metric tons of garbage in a day.
During his visit to different areas of the district to review the ongoing cleanliness campaign on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration has solved 150 complaints in a day and lifted 140 metric tons of garbage.
He said that the cleanliness of 46 wards of the city would be ensured during the campaign, while the interior city, streets, and main roads would also be targeted.
The DC maintained that sewerage lines were also being cleaned while special points would be made at Ganeshwah Canal for garbage collection, adding that strict action would be taken against the citizens found involved in throwing garbage in the canal.
He said that the cleanliness campaign would continue until March 31, and the residents would witness a new and attractive look to the city.
APP/kmr/thh
