140 More Surfaced Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :About 140 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25729 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 810163 people were screened for the virus till June 5 out of which 140 more were reported positive.

As many as 24303 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 289 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

