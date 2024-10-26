140 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 140 new dengue cases across the province on Saturday.
According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 127 cases. Meanwhile, Lahore and Chakwal each logged 4 cases. The cities of Bhakkar, Multan, Lodharan, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad each recorded one new case.
Over the past week, Punjab has identified 808 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 4,925. In response, the health department has reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, are available across public hospitals.
Health officials have issued an advisory emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry environments to limit the spread of the virus. The public has been urged to cooperate with health teams actively working in affected areas.
For inquiries, treatment information, or to report Dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.
