Open Menu

140 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

140 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 140 new dengue cases across the province on Saturday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 127 cases. Meanwhile, Lahore and Chakwal each logged 4 cases. The cities of Bhakkar, Multan, Lodharan, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad each recorded one new case.

Over the past week, Punjab has identified 808 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 4,925. In response, the health department has reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, are available across public hospitals.

Health officials have issued an advisory emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and dry environments to limit the spread of the virus. The public has been urged to cooperate with health teams actively working in affected areas.

For inquiries, treatment information, or to report Dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

6 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

18 hours ago
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

18 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

18 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

18 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

18 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan