140 patients from Balochistan to get financial assistance

Balochistan government will provide financial assistance to 140 poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases for their medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan government will provide financial assistance to 140 poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases for their medical treatment.

The aid would be given under the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch told APP here on Thursday.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs3 billion supplementary fund, which would be spent for the treatment of "open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants, adding that the 50 cases have been approved by the medical board in this regard.

He urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for this noble cause.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of its kind welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said that the government had also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme for providing assistance to the social and sports sectors of Balochistan whereas special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students have also been set up as well.