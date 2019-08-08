UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

140 Patients From Balochistan To Get Financial Assistance

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:36 PM

140 patients from Balochistan to get financial assistance

Balochistan government will provide financial assistance to 140 poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases for their medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan government will provide financial assistance to 140 poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases for their medical treatment.

The aid would be given under the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch told APP here on Thursday.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs3 billion supplementary fund, which would be spent for the treatment of "open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants, adding that the 50 cases have been approved by the medical board in this regard.

He urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for this noble cause.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of its kind welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said that the government had also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme for providing assistance to the social and sports sectors of Balochistan whereas special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students have also been set up as well.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Poor Education Cancer From Government Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

17 minutes ago

Chinese, Lao militaries to have joint medical res ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks climb but tensions linger

11 minutes ago

Over 500 political workers detained in IOK

11 minutes ago

3 dead, 32 injured after road accident in southern ..

11 minutes ago

NA offers fateha for victims of Quetta tragedy, cl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.