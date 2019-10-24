UrduPoint.com
140 Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:02 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 140 pilferers during an operation in South Punjab on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 140 pilferers during an operation in South Punjab on Thursday.

Mepco teams raided in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 187,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on charges of tampering metres.

More Stories From Pakistan

