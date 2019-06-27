UrduPoint.com
140 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 140 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday.

The Mepco teams, accompanying taskforces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 207,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.7 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

