140 research projects displayed in Industrial Open House

The final year students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday displayed a total of 140 research projects in the two Industrial Open House (IOH) and 60 organisations, including multinational and national companies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The final year students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday displayed a total of 140 research projects in the two Industrial Open House (IOH) and 60 organisations, including multinational and national companies.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon inaugurated the two-day event, while secretary PEC Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Officials of the companies, Pro-Rector, Academics, Prof Dr Mohammad Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector administration and finance, Sardar Aminullah Khan, academia of various universities and students participated in the gathering.

IOH is one of the major events in which a group of students in every faculty work for the entire year on a project under the guidance of their professors, displaying it in the two days event, aiming to show that they have developed new indigenous technology to facilitate people and resolve their confronting problems.

The representatives of multinational and national companies from across the country observe and evaluate the projects of the students and conduct their interviews on the spot for jobs in their organizations before the convocation, which is expected to be held in June.

The PEC Chairman visited all the research projects and asked the students about their work importance and the benefits of how they can prove helpful in the economic development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the occasion, Najeeb Haroon said that he was impressed by the final-year students' quality and diversity of work, demonstrating skills and knowledge in various fields such as electrical, mechanical, computer, chemical, materials, management, entrepreneurship, etc.

"You have also shown your creativity and innovation in solving real-world problems that are relevant to our country and society," he said, adding that our vision is that the engineering profession shall function as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, technological, economic, and social fields.

He further said, he would like to invite the industry representatives to interact with the graduating students and explore opportunities for collaboration, employment, and internship. The industry is an important stakeholder and partner of education and profession, as it provides demand, feedback, support and resources for various activities.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute said that gathering the industry representatives, academia and students helps them to interact with each other to identify the problems and hurdles in the industrial growth and find the way to move forward.