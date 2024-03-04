Open Menu

140 Stalls To Be Set Up At PU Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

Preparations for Pakistan's largest book fair being organised by Punjab University administration have reached the peak as more than 140 national and international publishers have been allotted stalls through balloting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Preparations for Pakistan's largest book fair being organised by Punjab University administration have reached the peak as more than 140 national and international publishers have been allotted stalls through balloting.

In this regard, a meeting of the Book Fair Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood to review all arrangements. On this occasion, heads of various committees were present.

In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood instructed to take the best steps for the book fair. He said that PU incumbent administration will make Pakistan's biggest book fair a success as usual.

He said that well-known national and international publishers will set up stalls in the book fair. He said that inexpensive books will be provided to the participants of the book fair.

