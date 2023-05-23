140 stolen mobiles phones recovered, two arrested in Swabi

Local police here Tuesday recovered 140 stolen mobile phones and tablets during a raid conducted in the Zaida area

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) : Local police here Tuesday recovered 140 stolen mobile phones and tablets during a raid conducted in the Zaida area.

According to District Police Office, an inter provincial gang of thieves stole 140 mobile phones, tablets, USBs, memory cards and one million rupees from a mobile shop situated in Zaida.

Investigating the case on modern guidelines, a team of police recovered all the stolen items and arrested inter provincial thieves including Sulaiman, Muhammad Ahmad and Suhail.

Police also recovered two pistols that were used by criminals in various incidents of robberies and theft.