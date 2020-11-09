UrduPoint.com
140 Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Hyderabad: Murtaza Wahab

Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

140 tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that 1600 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 140 tests were declared positive for Covid-19.

The rate of positive cases in Hyderabad was 8.7 percent, he said adding that 3200 tests had been carried out in the last 48 hours in which 276 had been tested positive.

He appealed to the public to wear masks because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

