140 Vehicles Lifted On Parking Violation In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :On the Special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 140 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted along Murree Road to Chandni Chowk to maintain traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said strict action would be taken and directed wardens to lift the vehicles parked wrongly.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said, urging the motorist to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

