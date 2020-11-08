UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1400 Candidates Appear In DPT Entry Test At JSMU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

1400 candidates appear in DPT Entry Test at JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University conducted an Entry Test for its Doctor of Physical Therapy programme on Sunday. As around 1400 students appeared in the test competing for a total of 100 seats.  Director Admissions Noman Ahsan formed teams of 90 invigilators who underwent training and rehearsal in the week before, said a statement.

Vice Chancellor Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi toured the test centres and stressed on following the government's SOPs for Corona virus prevention.  In this regard, the whole process of admissions was completed online.

Candidates were required to bring admit cards and photo IDs, and were only allowed to enter the premises if wearing a mask.

Proper distance between seats was maintained in Test centres.

Related Topics

Sindh Doctor Sunday Government

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

54 seconds ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.