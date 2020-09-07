1400 kg sugar purchased from utility store for black marketing seized

DIR LOWER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration in a timely action against black marketing has seized 1400 Kilogram ( 35 Mann) of sugar that was purchased from local outlet of Utility Stores Corporation.

Acting on a tip-off from Tiger Force volunteers, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan immediately issued directives to Assistant Commissioner Timergara to take action against the shopkeeper involved in black marketing.

On which the Assistant Commissioner Timergara directed the Deputy Tehsildar Timergara to raid the shop and warehouse of the concerned shopkeeper in Nasafa area of Talash Union Council.

The raiding team seized 1400 kg of sugar purchased from the utility store in black, which was being packed in bags.

The raiding team arrested shopkeeper and his shop and warehouse were sealed.

An investigation has also been initiated against officials of Utility Store for their involvement in black marketing.

People of the area have appreciated the timely action of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner has issued orders to all the Assistant Commissioners to closely monitor the utility stores and check the records.