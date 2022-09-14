1,400-litre liquor recovered in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have arrested three liquor producers and sellers and recovered 1,400 litres of liquor.

Police said on Wednesday that the Cantt Police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zeshan Iqbal, launched a crackdown on liquor makers and sellers and arrested three accused, identified as Waqas, Wasim and Irfan, and sent them behind bars.