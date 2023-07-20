1400 manholes to be covered in next two months: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Thursday that a target had been set for covering 1400 manholes across the city during the next two months.

Talking to the media, he said that 540 manhole covers had been prepared by a factory which had reached the MC office, out of which 240 manholes had been covered, while the remaining 300 open manholes would be covered in the next three days.

The commissioner further said that remaining 860 covers had been received from the factory which would be used to cover the manholes.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said the process of cleaning the sewer lines across the city was also going on while all the disposals were kept functional to deal with any situation in monsoon.

He asked the citizens to report any open manhole to the Municipal Corporationor Commissioner's Office so that it could be covered immediately.