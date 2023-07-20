Open Menu

1400 Manholes To Be Covered In Next Two Months: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

1400 manholes to be covered in next two months: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Thursday that a target had been set for covering 1400 manholes across the city during the next two months.

Talking to the media, he said that 540 manhole covers had been prepared by a factory which had reached the MC office, out of which 240 manholes had been covered, while the remaining 300 open manholes would be covered in the next three days.

The commissioner further said that remaining 860 covers had been received from the factory which would be used to cover the manholes.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said the process of cleaning the sewer lines across the city was also going on while all the disposals were kept functional to deal with any situation in monsoon.

He asked the citizens to report any open manhole to the Municipal Corporationor Commissioner's Office so that it could be covered immediately.

Related Topics

Media All From

Recent Stories

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

2 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

43 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

1 hour ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 hours ago
Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan