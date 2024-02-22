Open Menu

1400 Plots Allotment: CM Fulfills Promise Made With Journalists

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled his another promise made with the journalist community by allotting over 1,400 plots in RUDA Maskan-e-Ravi project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled his another promise made with the journalist community by allotting over 1,400 plots in RUDA Maskan-e-Ravi project.

Distribution of allotment letters among journalists was inaugurated by Caretaker Punjab Information Ministers Amir Mir at a ceremony, held at Alhamra Arts Council.

RUDA Chief Imran Amin and DGPR Rubina Afzal participated in the ceremony.

Amir Mir said distribution process of the allotment letters had been started from those journalists who duly fulfilled the laid down criteria. He said CM Mohsin Naqvi fulfilled his last promise, made with the journalists community.

Amir Mir said that a high-level committee conducted a lengthy scrutiny to finalise the list of eligible journalists. He said RUDA was itself intimating those journalists who were declared eligible for getting plots.

