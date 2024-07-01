Open Menu

1400 Police Cops Deployed To Provide Security To Polio Teams

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM

As many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to polio teams during the ongoing anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here on Monday

Police are working alongside 677 teams of polio workers to ensure security during the campaign.

Senior officers are actively supervising and guiding the police personnel involved in polio campaign.

According to SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, the security of polio teams is a top priority. He informed that to ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas.

He emphasized that the Rawalpindi Police are fully committed and using all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

