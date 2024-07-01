1400 Police Cops Deployed To Provide Security To Polio Teams
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM
As many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to polio teams during the ongoing anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) As many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to polio teams during the ongoing anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here on Monday.
Police are working alongside 677 teams of polio workers to ensure security during the campaign.
Senior officers are actively supervising and guiding the police personnel involved in polio campaign.
According to SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, the security of polio teams is a top priority. He informed that to ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas.
He emphasized that the Rawalpindi Police are fully committed and using all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.
Recent Stories
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina
Sialkot district development projects approved
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named
Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..
Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina4 minutes ago
-
Sialkot district development projects approved4 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers4 minutes ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities5 minutes ago
-
NCSU, join hands with FJWU to tackle Climate Change5 minutes ago
-
Religious moot today4 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Tehsil Council Nawagai summoned for violation of code of conduct in by-election4 minutes ago
-
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat25 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal35 minutes ago
-
DC orders to ensure no-parking zones from Muharram 1-1048 minutes ago