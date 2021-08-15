1,400 saplings planted in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,400 saplings were planted in one day at Multipurpose Hall and Rural Health Centre (RHC), Chak No 469-GB, Sammundri.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan supervised the plantation drive in which workers of various organisations including Rah-e-Insaniyat, al-Mujahid Force and al-Fazeelat Rescue Muhafiz participated and planted saplings of different varieties.

The AC also called upon the public to plant maximum trees under "Plant for Pakistan programme" as trees are imperative to keep the environment neat, clean and pollution free.